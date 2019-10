Several wineries provide various wines for tasting as you stroll Main Street IN PALESTINE, ILLINOIS and enjoy artworks from numerous artists from the Wabash Valley area. Some may be purchased. Food booths and live entertainment. Sat 11am-7pm & Sun 12-5pm. Must be 21 to attend. COST IS $13/ADVANCE, OR $18/DAY OF FESTIVAL

