Speech to Text for Investigation underway after E-Cig with THC found in Parke County middle school

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

set for june 20-37. new for you this midday. an investigation is launched after "4"-middle schoo students were caught with an electronic cigarette containing t-h-c oil. t-h-c is the intoxicating substance in marijuana. parke county deputies and school resource officers at parke heritage middle school say "3"-males and "1"-female stud were in possession of the device on monday. the case is still under investigation. once complete.. it will be forwarded to the prosecutor for review. the school will most likely