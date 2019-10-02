Clear

Mayoral forum works to educate public ahead of November election - Morning Show

Posted: Oct 2, 2019 9:05 AM
Updated: Oct 2, 2019 9:05 AM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

groups are groups are working together... that's to get you informed about the mayoral race in terre haute. tonight.. another forum will be held downtown. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning from the indiana theatre jordan, what can you tell us about this forum? in just a few hours these doors will open and community members will have the chance to ask those running for mayor even more questions. last nights forum was standing room only for those attended. it seemed as though many in the community were curious as to what those future leaders had to say. here's some video from the meeting last night. if you take a look at your screen you can see just how packed the room was. the debate included current mayor duke bennett, karrum nassar, and pat goodwin. some questions asked were ....what does the title of mayor mean to you. what you would do to bring more businesses to the city... and how you feel about the casino. the league of women voters tells us forums like this allow the community a platform to be more informed on who they're voting for. "we like to bring a non partisan information to our community so that they can make an informed vote on election day. this year we have so many important issues that we have a big interest in what's going on." you can live stream it on w-t-h-i tv dot com or watch on my fox 10. reporting live in vigo county, jordan kudisch, news 10. breaking news.. as a breaking
