Clear

Wednesday: Sunny, hot, and breezy. High: 89°

Today will still be warm. Highs just below 90, and it will be windy, with wind gusts up to 25mph at times.

Posted: Oct 2, 2019 8:15 AM
Updated: Oct 2, 2019 8:29 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Wednesday: Sunny, hot, and breezy. High: 89°

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Wednesday: Sunny, hot, and breezy. High: 89°

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 68°

Thursday: Mostly sunny, not as hot. High: 82°

Detailed Forecast:

Today will still be warm. Highs just below 90, and it will be windy, with wind gusts up to 25mph at times. Tonight a few clouds roll through, but we stay mild and calm. Lows down to 68. Tomorrow starts our cooling trend. Mostly sunny, but not as hot with a high of 82. Expect things to get even cooler heading toward the weekend.

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
One Last Warm Day
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayoral forum works to educate public ahead of November election - Morning Show

Image

Wednesday: Sunny, hot, and breezy. High: 89°

Image

Washington boys soccer

Image

South Knox soccer

Image

Sullivan Night Out brings first responders together with the community

Image

Terre Haute Police Department wins annual Brown versus Blue' basketball game

Image

Crews finish long-term Rockville street project

Image

Police search for a stolen handgun after a series of car break-ins, two arrested

Image

League of Women Voters Terre Haute mayoral debate

Image

ISU Basketball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say