Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Wednesday: Sunny, hot, and breezy. High: 89°

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 68°

Thursday: Mostly sunny, not as hot. High: 82°

Detailed Forecast:

Today will still be warm. Highs just below 90, and it will be windy, with wind gusts up to 25mph at times. Tonight a few clouds roll through, but we stay mild and calm. Lows down to 68. Tomorrow starts our cooling trend. Mostly sunny, but not as hot with a high of 82. Expect things to get even cooler heading toward the weekend.