Washington boys soccer

Hatchets eye state finals

Posted: Oct 1, 2019 10:42 PM
Updated: Oct 1, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

high school soccer sectoinals start next week, one team that has a chance to make a deep postseason run is the washington boys team..... the hatchets are one of the top teams in the state in 2a.....they've been ranked as high as number one... their currently fifth in the 2a with a 12-3-1 record this year... this is a team that returns the majority of players that loss in the final seconds last year at semi-state.... this team knows their potential and what i really like about them, they don't shy away from what their expectations are!
