Speech to Text for South Knox soccer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

south knox boys soccer was looking to pull off their very first unbeaten regular season, they hosted north knox... less than minute in tristen dubbs with the header for south knox off the throw in, spartans one-nothing... eli thomas wide open....this is the start of a big game for the south knox senior...he puts them up two... later the north knox defender heads it right to eli thomas who pulls off a header of his own to score.....that's his second of the game and eli was just getting started... thomas on the breakaway finds the back of the net the hat trick....eli thomas finished with four goals in the game... south knox wins 10-1 and they make history.....completing the first unbeaten regular season in school hsitory with a