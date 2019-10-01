Speech to Text for Sullivan Night Out brings first responders together with the community

haute police. some local law enforcement spent quality time with the community today.. it was for the sullivan night out. you're seeing some pictures taken from the event. this was the 8th year. mcgruff the crime fighting dog and sparky the fire dog were special guests. organizers say these events are so important for community