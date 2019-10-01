Speech to Text for Terre Haute Police Department wins annual Brown versus Blue' basketball game

it's a it's a competition for bragging rights between the brown and blue... the terre haute police department and vigo county sheriff's office battled it on the court tonight. it was for the annual brown versus blue basketball game. chances and services for youth hosts the event every year. it helps pay for programs for the organization. last year..the vigo county sheriff's office took the title by one point. but for both teams..its just friendly competition. 19 hundred dollars was raised at tonight's fundraiser. this years winner... after a close game.. was the city! congrats to terre