Crews finish long-term Rockville street project

a major parke county road project is finally finished. crews began working on "howard avenue" in rockville last spring.. today... there was a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the project's completion. however.. officials say it'll be a few more days before the barricades will come down. new sidewalks..added street lamps and repaving were all part of the project. we spoke with some people who live in the area. they say they're thrilled about the changes. "the streetlights are beautiful..beautiful. // having these beautiful, historic looking match the whole wibe of howard avenue and rockville, our historic town, so nicely." neighbors say project leaders delivered on their