Speech to Text for Police search for a stolen handgun after a series of car break-ins, two arrested

tv dot com. in crime news tonight... the sullivan county sheriff's office is searching for a stolen handgun... it's in connection to a series of car break-ins in sullivan.. police arrested 18-year-old jakaylee smith and a 17-year-old juvenile female. investigators believe the two were involved in several break-ins late sunday night.. in one... a town marshall's badge was stolen.. the badge was found inside the suspect's car... in another break-in a handgun was stolen. that gun is still missing. police say the investigation started monday morning.. after a call about a suspicious vehicle. about three hours later.. investigators watched two women exit one car.. then enter a parked one. they say the women rustled through the parked car.. before leaving in their own. deputies pulled them over.. they say there was a strong marijuana smell coming from the car. there were also several stolen items in the car. the pair is now facing several charges including theft and possession of marijuana. if you have any information about this case...call