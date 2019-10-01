Speech to Text for League of Women Voters Terre Haute mayoral debate

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

election day is quickly approaching. and many of you are still working to learn more about the candidates.. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. terre haute has four candidates running for mayor. current mayor duke bennett.. democrat candidate karrum nassar... and independents pat goodwin and shane meehan.. tonight... 3 of the 4 candidates took the stage for a community forum at the vigo county public library. that's where we find news 10s sarah lehman tonight. she was at that forum.. she joins us now live to give us a break down of what happened.. its new for you tonight at 10 patrece...rondrell... it was standing room only in the library tonight. that's because there's a lot at stake come november.. voters will vote on two referendums.. city council positions.. and the seat of mayor.. tonight -- the league of woman voters held a mayoral forum. the goal was to educate the public more on each candidate before they cast that ballot. now -- only three out of the four candidates were there tonight. shane meehan did not participate tonight. candidates were asked many questions.. like what does the title of mayor mean to you.. how they would bring businesses.. and keep people in the city.. just to name a few. the president of the league of woman voters says they do this kind of stuff to keep their community informed. "we have so many important issues that we have a big interest in what's going on it's good to see the large crowd that we had today and it's good to see that we have candidates that really care for the community and are out there trying to make a difference" tomorrow night news 10 and the terre haute chamber of commerce are hosting a debate. that's happening at the indiana theatre starting at 6:30. you can stream it online at wthi tv dot com.. or catch it on air on myfox10. back to you. election day for terre haute is november 5th.. the vigo county public library and the clerks office are working to make the day go smoother. its called the "vote vigo campaign" volunteers will post every 30 minutes on social media 30 minutes on will post every volunteers campaign" volunteers will post every 30 minutes on social media about wait times at the polls. the campaign website "vote vigo dot org" also has helpful information about election day and the candidates. we've linked you to it on wthi