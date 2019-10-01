Speech to Text for ISU Basketball

the college basketball season has arrived for the indiana state men's team.... the sycamores hit the floor today for their first official practice of the 2019-2020 season.... a simple glance at this team and they look completely different than the one tht finished last year.... they have more depth, athleticism, shooters and size than the recent sycamore teams... freshman kobie barnes looked very impressive...he's number 20 in the video....the kid has a sweet stroke, he knocked down several outside shots... former terre haute south star de'avion washington really worked on his shot...the isu sophomore is looking for more playing time.... this program has heard all the rumblings about five straight losing seasons...this group not only thinks they can deliver a winning season but they belive they can be contenders this year!