Speech to Text for 'Safety in a tree stand that’s the important thing': Hunting safety tips

marks today marks today marks the opening day of deer season for bow hunters. indiana d-n-r says the various deer hunting seasons run until january 31st, 20-20. a successful season includes putting safety first. the most common accidents often involve tree stands and elevated platofrms. wearing a harness when in a tree stand is strongly recommened. this applies to both kids and seasoned hunters. tom rothrock owns lonesome elk archery. he says he cannot emphasize enough the importance of wearing a harness. "safety in a tree stand that's the most important thing. i try and try and try to beat up on kids and even adults. we have adults that come in here that don't wear one. it's just not worth it." you can find additional safety tips