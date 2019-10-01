Speech to Text for New Loogootee library nears completion

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

just over a year ago... the loogootee library was approved for a 1-point-1 million dollar u-s-d-a loan. that loan looked to provide three times the amount of space than at the previous building. news 10 bureau chief gary brian takes us inside the "new" building. "ground was broken just a few months ago here in loogootee for a new library. and as you can see behind me...work is almost done." as the last walls get painted and concrete is laid for the parking lot the excitement is palpable at the new library. for director darla wagler...she says it's been hard getting sleep. "it's...it's like christmas. i know i said that before but it's like christmas and the anticipation just keeps you awake." inside the new library is beginning to take shape. soon this large open area will supply plenty of room for hundreds of books. "we'll have it divided. we'll have a young adult section and a childrens section over here. this backroom is the geneology room." geneology is one of the many new services the library will handle. going beyond books and supplying meetings spaces for those who need it. "this is the meeting room. and it has a divider wall so we can have two rooms. community space is lacking here in loogootee. we want to try to provide as much as we can. we don't want to have the problem of turning people away." the library is still in need of almost $50,000 for the downpayment. however wagler says the community has done so much to help make the dream a reality. "the community really stepped up in support. coming to our different book, bake, and yard sales. our different fundraisers that we've had." "the library is holding a fundraiser this saturday, october 5th, to help raise money for the new library. we've put more information about that fundraiser on our website at wthitv.com, just click on this story. in loogootee, gary brian news 10."