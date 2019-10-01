Speech to Text for Previewing the Hand Up Music Benefit

one local organization is looking to give people in need a hand up. news 10 spoke with the homeless council of the wabash valley. the group is preparing to hold a music benefit to help the homeless population. "we all know that there is an issue with the homeless in our community and its just growing so we are trying to help meet the gap." the "hand up music benefit for the homeless" takes place this saturday at fairbanks park in terre haute. it's from 1 pm to 7 p.m. the organization is suggesting a 10 dollar entry donation. there will be live music. there will also be resources on hand