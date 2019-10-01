Clear

YMCA partners with Northview High School to improve youth basketball program

Posted: Oct 1, 2019 6:24 PM
Updated: Oct 1, 2019 6:24 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

com. there's a new partnership in place at the clay county y-m-c-a. the y-m-c-a is teaming up with northview high school in brazil. together they're revamping the youth basketball program. players from northview will come in and help teach the fundamentals to kids in the program. coaches from the school will work with the volunteer coaches at the "y". officials say they hope this better prepares athletes to continue with basketball as they get older. "these kids all the way from our youth 6 program to our middle school program they're going to benefit from it so it's a win win. it gives us access to teach these kids in a sport they love playing." the youth basketball team will begin its season in november.
