Speech to Text for FAFSA starts accepting applications for college aid

one of the most important things students can do to secure financial aid for college! starting "today".. hoosier students can file "for fafsa".. or, "the free application for federal student aid". "the indiana commission for higher education says".. all students "should file" regardless of family income. "many colleges" even require "a completed fafsa". and it is critical "for indiana's 21st century scholars" to submit the paperwork. more than "350"-million-dollars "in stat financial aid" is available.. along with billions "in federal aid". the deadline to file "is april 15th". to learn more about "fafsa".. including "how to file".. be sure to head on over to our website at "w-t-h-i t-v dot com". ////// "news