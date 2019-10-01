Speech to Text for Students take part in College Career Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

students students from all across the wabash valley.. got a chance today.. "to plan for their futures". "terre haute south vigo high school" hosted "the 20-19 wabash valley career and college fair". close to "900"-students.. from "12"-area high schools wer in attendance. they met with representatives from more than "40"-colleges, local unions, and "5"-military branches. this was the 1st time in the history of the event.. that representatives "from union apprenticeships" were available. district counselor coach "fern edwards says".. this will cast "a wider net" and get students excited about what's ahead! //////// /////// "alot of times we talk about the three "e's". enlisted. . enrolled. . or employed. and that is a fantastic goal for every student in the wabash valley." /////// besides "vigo county".. students came from "sullivan", "parke", "clay", and "putnam counties" to participate. it's