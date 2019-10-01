Clear

Students take part in College Career Day

Students take part in College Career Day

Posted: Oct 1, 2019 5:34 PM
Updated: Oct 1, 2019 5:34 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Students take part in College Career Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

students students from all across the wabash valley.. got a chance today.. "to plan for their futures". "terre haute south vigo high school" hosted "the 20-19 wabash valley career and college fair". close to "900"-students.. from "12"-area high schools wer in attendance. they met with representatives from more than "40"-colleges, local unions, and "5"-military branches. this was the 1st time in the history of the event.. that representatives "from union apprenticeships" were available. district counselor coach "fern edwards says".. this will cast "a wider net" and get students excited about what's ahead! //////// /////// "alot of times we talk about the three "e's". enlisted. . enrolled. . or employed. and that is a fantastic goal for every student in the wabash valley." /////// besides "vigo county".. students came from "sullivan", "parke", "clay", and "putnam counties" to participate. it's
Terre Haute
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Robinson
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Rockville
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Casey
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Brazil
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Marshall
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
A Hot Start to October
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

FAFSA starts accepting applications for college aid

Image

Students take part in College Career Day

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Set-up underway for annual Covered Bridge Festival

Image

New walking group challenges people to walk a 2K every Tuesday

Image

Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Early detection can save lives

Image

Vigo County Courthouse banner marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Image

Federal judge overturns conviction in Jill Behrman case

Image

Police: Vincennes man had meth in his system during double fatal Knox County crash

Image

Terre Haute South Support group

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say