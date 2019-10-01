Speech to Text for Tuesday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and warm....low tonight-clear tonight-clear and warm....low 70 tomorrow-sunny and hot...high 91 tomorrow night-partly cloudy...low 68 tonight-clear and warm....low 70 tomorrow-sunny and hot...high 91 tomorrow night-partly cloudy...low 68 tonight-clear and warm....low 70 tomorrow-sunny and hot...high 91 tomorrow night-partly cloudy...low 68 tonight-clear and warm....low 70 tomorrow-sunny and hot...high 91 tomorrow night-partly cloudy...low 68 tonight-clear and warm....low 70 tomorrow-sunny and hot...high 91 tomorrow night-partly cloudy...low 68 tonight-clear and warm....low 70 tomorrow-sunny and hot...high 91 tomorrow night-partly cloudy...low 68 tonight-clear and warm....low 70 tomorrow-sunny and hot...high 91 tomorrow night-partly cloudy...low 68 tonight-clear and warm....low 70 tomorrow-sunny and hot...high 91 tomorrow night-partly cloudy...low