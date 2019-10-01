Clear

New walking group challenges people to walk a 2K every Tuesday

Posted: Oct 1, 2019 5:26 PM
Updated: Oct 1, 2019 5:26 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

"are common signs to watch for". walk a "2-k" every tuesday! that's "the mission" behind a new walking group. and the best part.. anyone can join. "today" was the kick-off. it's sponsored "by the terre haute chamber of commerce", "purdue extension", and "indiana state university". "the program" is aimed at getting everyone "active" and "out in the community". ///// /////// "we thought it was important to get people from out behind their desks, take a little break, get up and walk around. most people can walk 1.25 miles during their lunch break or on a break, so we thought it would have a chance for downtown businesses to get to know their neighbors, employees on campus to take a break with their colleagues and get out and take a walk." /////// walks begin at noon "every tuesday" "at the chamber office in downtown terre haute. "a new route" will be posted each month with different stops each week. for more information "on 2-k tuesday".. visit our website "at w-t-h-i t-v com".
