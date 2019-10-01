Clear

Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Early detection can save lives

Posted: Oct 1, 2019 5:23 PM
Updated: Oct 1, 2019 5:23 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

812-232-17-36. "1"-in "8"-women are diagnosed "with breast cancer". "october" is "breast cancer awareness month". "news 10" met with health experts today.. to discuss "preventative measures". "a mammogram screening" can help detect breast cancer. according to health officials.. "a woman" should have her 1st mammogram at the age of "40". "a woman" should then have "a mammogram" annually. and depending on your family history.. you may want to consider getting your 1st exam before the age of "40". "leslie voils".. tells us.. that just because "breast cancer" doesn't run in your family.. doesn't mean you're "not" at risk. ////// /////// "8 in 9 women who are diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history, so i really want to get it out there that just because you don't have a family history doesn't mean you shouldn't get a mammogram." /////// "a mammogram" can take as little as "15"-minutes of your time. coming-up for you at "6".. you'll find-out what health experts say
