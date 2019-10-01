Speech to Text for Vigo County Courthouse banner marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month

of 20-37". within the past year.. nearly "25"-hundred people "sought legal help" for domesti violence "in vigo county alone" that's according "to the council on domestic abuse". it's also why "this banner" hangs inside the vigo county courthouse. "october" is "domestic violence awareness month". "leaders" hope this reminds people of stories needing to be told.. and "the services" available to help. ////// //////// "when people see me wearing my coda shirt, i have so many strangers that walk up to me and tell me their own personal story on domestic violence... either themselves, personally, or someone they know. so i know how rampid the problem is in our community, we just do need to talk about it more." /////// also within the past year.. "leaders say".. "coda" served more than "200"-people through its residential shelter. "if" you.. or, someone you know is in need of help "for domestic violence".. you can reach-out to "coda" for services.. at the telephone number there on your t-v screen. that's