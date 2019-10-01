Speech to Text for Federal judge overturns conviction in Jill Behrman case

evansville hospital. "a federal judge".. orders the man convicted of murdering "an indiana university student" to be released. this is new for you now at "5". "judge james sweeney" granted what's called "a writ of hay-bee-as corpus" "for john myers". in 20-06.. "a jury" convicted "myers" of killing i- student "jill behrman". she disappeared while on a bike ride near bloomington on may 31st of 2000. "the judge" found that "myers" received "ineffective defense counsel" during his trial. in fact.. "the judge" cited errors made "that ruined his defense". "the state" must re-try "myers" within "120"-days or, release him. "myers" has been serving a "65"-year sentence "at the indiana state prison" "in michigan city". his earliest release date.. had been set "for june