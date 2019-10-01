Speech to Text for Police: Vincennes man had meth in his system during double fatal Knox County crash

"a vincennes man" is now charged in connection to a crash that killed a husband and wife. it happened back on june 12th "in freelandville". "indiana state police say".. "27"-year-old "joshua roe-ark" was traveling south-bound on state road-"159" that's when he drove left of center.. and crashed head on with "john" and "rita buck". the couple.. both "71"-years of age of freelandville were killed. a further investigation revealed that "roe-ark" was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the crash. "roe-ark" turned himself in "to the knox county jail". he has since posted bond. now.. according to online court documents.. "roe-ark" was recently involved "in a serious motorcycle crash". as of air time.. he's in the intensive care unit at an