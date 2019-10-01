Speech to Text for Terre Haute South Support group

"Laney Dillion" is a senior "at Terre Haute South Vigo High School". She recently started "a peer support group". "This group" is meant for those who have family members who are struggling with addiction. "Her group" is supported by "the Project AWARE grant". This is a partnership between "the Indiana Department of Education" and "the Vigo County School Corporation". 

4 years ago, one of Lanee's parents was struggling with addiction. She wished she had a peer support group to confide in during this tough time. 3 months ago, she asked her dad what it would take to start a support group. This would be for Terre Haute South students going through the same thing she did. After her principal approved the idea, they got support from the Project AWARE grant for Vigo County schools. They also have Gibault counselors who sit in on the group meetings. Lanee's goal is to give students a safe and open forum to share and to learn about the dangers of addiction.

"I wish I had this going through high school and I just want to be able to help students get through this very tough time in their life." 

"I'm really proud of Lanee for coming forward...recognizing the need for not only herself but for her peers and sharing her voice in it."

The group meets every Friday in a closed and safe area. Lanee wants all students to feel safe and welcome.