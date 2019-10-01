Clear

Terre Haute South Support group

Posted: Oct 1, 2019 5:11 PM
Updated: Oct 1, 2019 5:11 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Terre Haute South Support group

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"a local high school student" is doing "what she can do" to help her peers cope with a loved one's addiction. good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's tuesday, october 1st. /////// "laney dillion".. is a senior "at terre haute south vigo high school". she recently started "a peer support group". "this group" is meant for those.. who have family members.. who are struggling with addiction. "her group" is supported by "the project aware grant". this is a partnership.. between "the indiana department of education" and "the vigo county school corporation". news 10's "dominic miranda".. sat down "with lanee today". he joins us now.. "live".. to explain more about.. "how this all got started". //////// susie. . lanee dillion has already made a huge impact on her peers within just the first few months of the support group. it all started 3 months ago. . and school administrators jumped on board quickly to give her the support she needed. 4 years ago. . one of lanee's parents was struggling with addiction. she wished she had a peer support group to confide in during this tough time. 3 months ago. . she asked her dad what it would take to start a support group. this would be for terre haute south students going through the same thing she did. after her principal approved the idea. . they got support from the project aware grant for vigo county schools. they also have gibault counselors who sit in on the group meetings. lanee's goal is to give students a safe and open forum to share and to learn about the dangers of addiction. ////// //////// "i wish i had this going through high school and i just want to be able to help students get through this very tough time in their life." /// "i'm really proud of lanee for coming forward...recognizing the need for not only herself but for her peers and sharing her voice in it." //////// the group meets every friday in a closed and safe area. lanee wants all students to feel safe and welcome. coming up at the top of the hour. . .i'll tell you how much starting this support group means to lanee. reporting live in terre haute. . i'm dominic miranda. . news10 ////////
