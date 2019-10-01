Clear

Cooking incident the cause of early morning Terre Haute house fire

Posted: Oct 1, 2019 12:25 PM
Updated: Oct 1, 2019 12:25 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

we know what caused an early morning house fire in terre haute. the terre haute fire department says the fire was accidental due to a cooking incident. fire crews got the call at around 12:30 this morning to 24th street and 8th avenue. that's near spencer park. the home suffered significant damage. no
