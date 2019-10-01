Speech to Text for Cooking incident the cause of early morning Terre Haute house fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we know what caused an early morning house fire in terre haute. the terre haute fire department says the fire was accidental due to a cooking incident. fire crews got the call at around 12:30 this morning to 24th street and 8th avenue. that's near spencer park. the home suffered significant damage. no