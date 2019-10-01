Clear

Competition for a cause: Brown versus blue basketball game

starting an e-sport team. tonight... local police are bringing the "competition" to the "court". it's the brown versus blue basketball game at terre haute south vigo high school,. the annual event challenges teams from each agency to go head-to-head. news 10's jordan kudisch is live to tell us more about this annual event. this event brings out the competitive side for these officers.. while raising money for a good cause. the question is: who will win this year? if you take a look at your screen you'll see some video from last year. those officers are not giving on the winning title. doors open at 6:30 pm.. and tickets are 5 dollars at the door. kids 12 and under are free. win or lose... the money raised will go towards chances and services for youth! detective of the terre haute police dept. les hamm says the game allows the community to see the fun side to law enforcement. "it's fun because the community gets to see us in a different light then they normally see us out on the street responding to calls or pulling them over.// it's a way to let guys let off steam they don't get usually get to do stuff like this for the community and we have a lot of younger guys stepping up this year so it should be a lot of fun for them. " doors open at 6:30 and tickets are 5-dollars. come on out and take part in the cause! reporting live in terre haute, jordan kudisch, news
