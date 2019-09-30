Speech to Text for THN Volleyball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

haute south gets the road win, three-nothing at west vigo... this young fan was entertaining himeself at the terre haute north-shakamak volleyball match... freshman jalee webb with the kill....shakamak would jump out to an early lead in game two... ella bell had a big match for terre haute north....madi halls sets her and bell delivers the point.... victoria elden won several points in a row serving for terre haute north...shakamak can't return that one.... terre haute north