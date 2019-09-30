Clear

THS Volleyball

Lady Braves win at West Vigo

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 11:05 PM
Updated: Sep 30, 2019 11:05 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for THS Volleyball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and 2 tds.... vigo county volleyball bragging rights on the line.....west vigo welcomed terre haute south to the green dome... emma fell with the great serve and ace for terre haute south.... lady braves setter jade runyan sets courtney jones who gets the kill....south rolling in game two... west vigo really battled in games two and three, both were close....elaina charters with the spike that south can't return.... terre
Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
A Hot Start to October
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Paris volleyball

Image

THN Volleyball

Image

THS Volleyball

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Guys Who Give donates to Clay County Youth Football League

Image

Linton restaurant works to help Kaylee Moore's family with funeral expenses after crash

Image

High traveled railroad crossings to be fixed in Vincennes

Image

Make a Difference: Steve Huddleston

Image

Hey Kevin 9-30

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say