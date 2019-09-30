Clear

Rick's Rallies

Top plays from the Wabash Valley

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 11:03 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

387 yards and 2 tds.... < time now for rick's rallies.....sycamore goalee hannah sullivan kept evansville off the board saturday with a couple of great saves...the second one was the best, she blocked that shot with one hand.... northview linebacker parker jordan with the great defensive play...he tips the pass to himself then returns it for the pick-six.....nice hands by the linebacker and great athletic play.... north knox troy nolan brings up the deflected pass....this is great concentratoin by nolan...it bounces off his hands but he stays with it to bring in the completion.... this falls in my better to be lucky than good deparment...marshall's serik mason with the touchdown reception off the tip from the defensive player....mason is definitely in the right place at the right time.... that does it for this weeks edition of ricks rallies keep hustling and making the
