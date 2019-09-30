Speech to Text for Monday Late Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it might be the end of september.. but some parts of the u.s. are already seeing snow! parts of the northern rockies were hit with an early season snowstorm this weekend.. more than three feet of snow fell in montana. there were many power outages... road closures.. and warnings brought by this storm. tonight mostly clear, with a low around 70. south southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. tuesday sunny and hot, with a high near 92. south wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. tuesday night mostly clear, with a low around 72. south southwest wind around 8 mph. thanks weather...