Clear
Monday Late Forecast

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 10:52 PM
Updated: Sep 30, 2019 10:52 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

it might be the end of september.. but some parts of the u.s. are already seeing snow! parts of the northern rockies were hit with an early season snowstorm this weekend.. more than three feet of snow fell in montana. there were many power outages... road closures.. and warnings brought by this storm. tonight mostly clear, with a low around 70. south southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. tuesday sunny and hot, with a high near 92. south wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. tuesday night mostly clear, with a low around 72. south southwest wind around 8 mph. thanks weather...
Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
A Hot Start to October
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

