Speech to Text for Guys Who Give donates to Clay County Youth Football League

a local organization has received a much needed boost in funding.. guys who give clay county donated more than 2-thousand dollars to the clay youth football league. it will allow the organization to build new bathrooms. the money comes from $100 contribution from each member of guys who give. group leaders say its all about the kids. "we would like the community to stand behind all of our youth football projects and all of our youth projects in general to help build our community and make it stronger. anytime we can help build of programs for our youth and for their families then its certainly a good thing for our community as a whole." this is the first of four grants to be donated