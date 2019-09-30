Clear
Linton restaurant works to help Kaylee Moore's family with funeral expenses after crash

Linton restaurant works to help Kaylee Moore's family with funeral expenses after crash

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 10:47 PM
Updated: Sep 30, 2019 10:47 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

just to name a few. tomorrow you can enjoy dinner while helping a local family... kaylee moore died earlier this month in a car crash in greene county... she was a student at shakamak high school... a local restaurant is helping kaylee's family with funeral expenses. the linton pizza hut is donating a portion of its proceeds tomorrow. its for dine in.. carry out.. or delivery. its happening all day.. use promo
Linton restaurant works to help Kaylee Moore's family with funeral expenses after crash

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say