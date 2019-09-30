Speech to Text for Linton restaurant works to help Kaylee Moore's family with funeral expenses after crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

just to name a few. tomorrow you can enjoy dinner while helping a local family... kaylee moore died earlier this month in a car crash in greene county... she was a student at shakamak high school... a local restaurant is helping kaylee's family with funeral expenses. the linton pizza hut is donating a portion of its proceeds tomorrow. its for dine in.. carry out.. or delivery. its happening all day.. use promo