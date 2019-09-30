Speech to Text for High traveled railroad crossings to be fixed in Vincennes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

people in vincennes will soon see construction on four railroad crossings. that's all thanks to federal funding and an agreement with in-dot and c-s-x. news 10 bureau chief gary brian is live in vincennes. he tells us what crossings will be fixed. years ago vincennes received five million dollars to address railroad traffic in town. now the last two hundred thousand dollars is being used to fix crossings. pk} monday morning pigeons took their time walking the rail lines in vincennes. the quiet pace will soon be replaced with construction on three highly traveled crossings. "indot called us and said hey, let's look at just taking that money and just flat out reconstructing a couple crossings, as many crossings as we can for what's left." two hundred thousand dollars worth of federal funding is left for the city to rebuild crossings. "one of the main problem areas is out here on washington avenue. this crossing is raised up significantly higher then the rest of the roadway and it is rough to drive over. so you either have to slow down to cross it or risk your shocks in your car. now i had the chance to speak with a number of folks in the area today and they all say they're glad to see this crossing on the list to get fixed." the crossings at main street and at fifteenth street will join the crossing on washington. city engineer john sprague hopes the repairs will last a long time. "they're going to take out the crossing and put in, they call them thick rubber crossings. it's similar to the concrete, but instead of concrete it's rubber material. it'll be a lot smoother." along with a smooth ride the rubber allows csx to remove the pieces and replace them without major construction. meaning less headaches in the future. "it'll be a much better situation for travelers and for closures. the closures will be a lot shorter time periods." work is expected to begin soon. sprague says they hope to be completed by late fall. live in vincennes, gary brian news 10