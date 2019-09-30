Speech to Text for Make a Difference: Steve Huddleston

one terre one terre one terre haute man goes out of his way to treat local children in a "sweet way"..litterally. when he's not working long hours managing a local restaurant..."steve huddleston" is finding ways to donate money, time and food to local "children" in need. it's one of the reasons why he's this month's make a difference award winner. 13:25:30:1}...presentation. nat of steve working} on any normal day...you'll find steve huddleston overseeing business at grand traverse pie company in terre haute. na} putting in countless hours leading the helm since the restaurant opened its doors 12 years ago. but what you don't see is all the philanthropy he leads "behind" the scenes. 13:26:41:0}....besides making money...our company is very in tune with helping out kids... specifically kids who need a little extra guidance. our news 10 cameras caught huddleston on several occasions helping out local childrens' groups. from presenting a check from pie sales to "casa"....to donating a percentage of sales to the vigo county summer i-read program. huddleston says this is the "best" part of his job. 13:27:11:1}...whether these kids are emotionally, physically, sexually abused or just need a little extra help ya know...that's our main focus as a company to try and help these kids change their outlook on life and maybe make them think a little bit different... huddleston is a terre haute native....so helping his community is extra nice. he started working with the special olympics 45 years ago. a relationship he's built personally and one he plans to continue as long as he can. for the past 6 or 7 years....huddleston and grand traverse have donated thousands of dollars to the vigo county school corporation's backpack program. helping ensure students have healthy meals on the weekends and during breaks. and just recently....we caught dozens of kids pouring into the restaurant from camp navigate. they were treated to a piece of pie and a cool drink during summer camp. 13:28:40:0}...it's just something i joy and only time you can give back to the community... steve huddleston says he plans to continue giving back to his community. a terre haute man...watching out for his town. trying to help make local kids' lives alittle "sweeter".