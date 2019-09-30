Speech to Text for Monday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mostly clear, with a low around 70. south southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. tuesday sunny and hot, with a high near 92. south wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. tuesday night mostly clear, with a low around 72. south southwest wind around 8 mph. tonight mostly clear, with a low around 70. south southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. tuesday sunny and hot, with a high near 92. south wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. tuesday night mostly clear, with a low around 72. south southwest wind around 8 mph. tonight mostly clear, with a low around 70. south southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. tuesday sunny and hot, with a high near 92. south wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. tuesday night mostly clear, with a low around 72. south southwest wind around 8 mph. tonight mostly clear, with a low around 70. south southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. tuesday sunny and hot, with a high near 92. south wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. tuesday night mostly clear, with a low around 72.