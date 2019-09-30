Speech to Text for Boys and Girls Club asks for help reaching $20,000 goal

"the terre haute boys and girls club".. needs your help! "the club" is launching "for our kids campaign" this week. it kicks-off "today".. and ends on october 6th. "the money" will help "the club" continue to provide programming opportunities for kids. more than "14"-hundred students are currently in the club. "the goal" is to raise "20"-thousand-dollars. "donations" are being collected "online". you can find the link on our website at "w-t-h-i tv dot com".