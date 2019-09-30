Clear

Nearly 200 thermal totes donated to Union Hospital NICU

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 5:25 PM
Updated: Sep 30, 2019 5:25 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

the end of october. "today" is "national neo-natal intensive care unit awareness day". for "5"-years.. "christina cantrell" has donated "thirty-one"-thermal totes to union health's nic-u. "today".. she returned "to union health" with "198"-"mor thermal totes" to donate. "the totes" are given to breastfeeding moms to transport milk "to" and "from" the hospital. /////// /////// that's what it's all about. it's about giving back and making others feel good when they are in a hard time." "it's supporting mom's that are having a difficult time right now. everybody wants to be able to take their baby home and their illnesses and prematurity don't allow them to do that. so, having these totes, having one less thing that mom has to worry about, we give it to her here, she can take it home and then she brings her milk back in that bag." /////// "if" you would like to get involved.. and make a donation to the nic-u.. call "the union hospital foundation". their telephone number is right there on the bottom of your television screen. 812-238-7534
