Speech to Text for Local law firm donates to Wabash Valley Health Center

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

local law firm "fleschner, stark, tanoos, and newlin" is giving back! "today".. "the law firm" made a "20"-thousand-dollar donation "to the wabash valley health center". this is "another donation" in a capital campaign "for the health center". plans are underway "for a major renovation and expansion". this will include: more parking, "10"-additional examination rooms, and improved privacy for patients. "leaders say".. "the project" is expected to cost around "3"-point-"5"-million-dollars //////// //////// "it's another piece of support from the community and individual donors to get us a step closer to the finish line to where we can break ground." //////// "leaders" expect "the center" to expect "the "leaders" "leaders" expect "the center" to break ground on the renovation and expansion project.. at