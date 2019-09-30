Clear

CODA Announcement

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 5:21 PM
Updated: Sep 30, 2019 5:21 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for CODA Announcement

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

awareness" is non-stop. it couldn't have happened.. without "your help"! "coda's doors".. are still "open". now.. they're looking "to keep the ball rolling". "today" there was "a press conference" that included a big announcement. news 10's "richard solomon".. joins us now.. "live from "the coda shelter". he was there.. for that announcement. and he shares with us.. "what's next"! ///////// first financial...old national..and terre haute savings..are teaming up to help coda. they announced starting tomorrow...donation bins in many of the banks across the wabash valley. people from coda say they've had "overwhelming" help from the community. they were able to meet their goal.."one hundred fifty thousand dollars". now, the 3 banks want to make sure that continues... october "is" domestic violence awareness month. representatives from the banks say this funsdraiser will help raise awarenenss on domestic violence. they also say it'll help coda stay a float and worry free. ///////// "we all know that coda is very much needed in this community /// this is an organization that can use the money will need the money going forward and it just makes it that much easier to raise the dollars." //////// the money raised will be go towards the many services coda provides. i'll tell you more about what those are coming up at 6. reporting live in vigo county, im news 10's richard solomon back to you. ///////
