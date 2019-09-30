Speech to Text for Connor Scott sentenced for the murder of Kaylyn Whitaker

." //////// relief. that's what "1"-wabash valley family says it's feeling.. after a nearly "5"-year long "murder case" comes to a close. good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's monday, september 30th. /////// "connor scott" will spend the next "37"-years "behind bars". that's after "pleading guilty" to the 20-14 1st degree murder "of kay-lyn whitaker". news 10's.. "jada huddlestun".. was in the courtroom this morning. in this afternoon's "top story".. she joins us now.. with more details about connor scott's sentencing.. and how kaylyn's family "is moving forward". "jada"... ///////// it was an emotional morning at the clark county courthouse. dozens gathered for the sentencing of "connor scott". he'll spend the next "37"-years behind bars. kaylyn's mother "leslie roberts" gave a powerful victim impact statement in front of the court. i spoke with roberts after the hearing. she says this is a weight lifted off of her family's shoulders. /////// after nearly five years.. the 20-14 murder case of kaylyn whitaker has come to a close. connor scott was charged in connection to his girlfriend's death. he confessed to her murder earlier this year. kaylyn's mother leslie roberts addressed the court monday. she says she was feeling a mix of emotions while reading her victim impact statement. "i was angry when i was reading it, because it's a long time coming. people needed to hear my impact statement, and i believe it was definitley from kay. from her heart. it's something definitley kaylyn would want everybody to hear." the family says they would've liked to see scott serve more time. but.. they're at peace with the decision. "i don't think we'll ever feel like justice has been totally served with our situation, because the loss of kaylyn is immeasurable. we miss her so much. we hurt for her everyday. it's so hard being without her." after the hearing.. family and friends gathered outside the courthouse lawn for a balloon release. everyone wrote a special message to kaylyn before releasing their balloons. roberts says her balloon message from the movie the notebook.. has a special meaning to it. "one day we were watching the movie, and she looked over at me and said 'mom. if i'm a bird,' and i looked over at her and said 'then i'm a bird.' the balloon release was very very special and it was just to honor kaylyn." this was a very difficult day for everyone involved. roberts says its family and friends that make it all a little bit easier. "kaylyn would be so grateful that we've got the family, her friends and all the love that everybody has surrounded us with." //////// scott is not eligible for early release.. meaning he will serve the full 37 years. after that.. he'll spend "3"-years on parole. he will receive credit for time served. coming up at the top of the hour.. you'll hear how "roberts" and her family looks to move forward. back