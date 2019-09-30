Speech to Text for Indianapolis man arrested for attempted murder in 4th Avenue shooting in Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to you. ////// "a late sunday night shooting".. tops today's "crime alert". "terre haute police" arrested "trevy-on brown jones" of indianapolis "for attempted murder". just before midnight.. "police" responded to a shootin in the "16"-hundred block of 4t avenue. "police say".. "the victim" was shot in the butt. "and that person" has since been treated at a local hospital and released. meanwhile.. "trevy-on" is facing preliminary charges "of attempted murder", "criminal recklessness", "attempted criminal confinement", "aggravated battery", and "driving while suspended". an