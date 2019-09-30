All You Need to Know for Monday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this morning a man connected to a 4-and-a-half year murder case will appear in court. depending on the court's decision, connor scott could see in the inside of a jail for most of his life. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live from the courthouse in marshall. jordan, what can you tell us? there's no doubt this morning will bring on several emotions following the decision. kaylyns mother told us she plans on reading an impact statement as well to scott. before going further into the hearing let me go back to the original details of this case. we first told you about this case in 2014. that's when whitaker died on halloween in martinsville illinois. not too long ago scott confessed to her murder. he was her fiance at the time of her death. we also told you that this case even hit national headlines at one point. family members tell us they are ready to find peace with this horrific memory. the hearing will start this morning at 9 a.m. illinois time. news 10 will be in the court room and we will bring updates of the hearing as we learn more. reporting live from marshall, jordan kudisch, news 10.

////

the impeachment inquiry of president trump begins this week. several current and former state department officials are expected to testify before congress. house intelligence committee chairman adam schiff expects the whistle blower to testify soon.

///

several positions are open to make sure everyone gets counted during next year's census. you may have encountered workers already. they're currently confirming addresses. that's just one phase in the data process. you can find more information about job qualifications and where to apply on our website. that's wthitv.com.

///

valley veterans will be honored after all this veteran's day. last week the vigo county veterans council announced it was cancelling the annual parade because of lack of help and interest. now several veterans organizations say it will happen this year and for years to come. this year's parade will begin at 10 a.m. if you would like to be involved with the parade, click this story on wthitv.com.

///

the salvation army in terre haute is calling on businesses, groups, churches and individuals to help families in need. leaders say they have a significant number of families needing help to pay bills and groceries. you can donate online at the salvation army terre haute website. we've linked you to it at wthitv.com.

///

a city wide clean up is planned for this saturday in terre haute. volunteers will meet up at the police department at 8 a.m. they will be cleaning up businesses, churches, schools and other areas until noon. hazardous waste, refrigerators, chemicals, tires and batteries will not be taken. if you have any questions about the cleanup or would like to volunteer contact the mayor's office.

////

a reminder as you hit the road today. be on the lookout for farm equipment. harvest time is here. that means you'll see farmers moving from field to field for roughly the next 2-months. many of those big tractors will reach speeds of only 25 miles per hour. police say drivers should slow down and not follow too closely. Also avoid distractions like texting, and do not try to pass unless it is legal and safe.