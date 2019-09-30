Summer Heat! Breezy! High: 90°

Clear
Today expect to see lots of sunshine, along with warm, summer like temperatures. Day time highs today will top out at 90 degrees.

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 6:30 AM
Updated: Sep 30, 2019 6:30 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
