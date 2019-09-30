Speech to Text for Summer Heat! Breezy! High: 90°

today expect to see lots of sunshine, along with warm, summer like temperatures. day time highs today will top out at 90 degrees. then tonight, mostly clear, warm, and calm as overnight lows stay mild at 68. tomorrow another summer like day. lots of sunshine and breezy, with temperatures still well above average at 91. cooler weather comes later this week.