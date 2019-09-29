Clear

Taste of Memorial

Taste of Memorial

Posted: Sep 29, 2019
Updated: Sep 29, 2019 10:23 PM
Braden Harp

explored for the tour. a local church is showing the community what it has to offer. the memorial united methodist church held the taste of memorial open house this afternoon. organizations that use the church... and members of the congregation were there. it's a way to learn more about the different services and ministries offered at the church. "memorial church is one of the best kept secrets around, and this is just a way in which we can let the secret out of the bag and let folks know we're active and we're doing a lot of things in the name of jesus and trying to reach out beyond these walls." to find out more about worship and other services the church offers... you
