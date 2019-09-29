Clear

Mid-century church tour

Mid-century church tour

Posted: Sep 29, 2019 10:22 PM
Updated: Sep 29, 2019 10:22 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

romanian decent. a wabash valley community is showing off some impressiveand historic churches. the "amazing space: a mid-century church tour" was this afternoon. indiana landmarks worked with the group -- indiana modern -- to offer the tour and talk. the tour made stops at 5-historic terre haute churches. the goal was to show how these congregations embraced modern design in the 19-50's and 60's. those on the tour say it's important people understand the history behind these buildings. "everybody should have the chance to explore these incredible buildings. though they might not immediatley strike you as impressive buildings, i think that when you spend time inside of them you start to see how much integrity they retain." this was the first time churches on the eastern side of terre haute were
