Mediterranean Festival

Posted: Sep 29, 2019 10:21 PM
Updated: Sep 29, 2019 10:21 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

terre haute. that's located at 6-19 cherry street. folks across the wabash valley got the chance to immerse themselves in a different culture today. the saint george orthodox church held its mediterranean festival this afternoon. the festival is one of the main fundraisers for the church. those who stopped by got to experience several tasty treats. from falafel... to rolled grape leaves with meat and rice... to baklawa. it's a way to learn about the many different backgrounds within the church. "it gives us an opportunity to showcase our ethnicity. showcase our heritage and our delciacies, and it gives us an opportunity to have the community come in and learn a little bit about our background." the church has members of syrian... greek... and romanian decent. romanian and greek... syrian... has members of the church background." bit about our background." the church has members of syrian... greek... and
