Speech to Text for Drama therapy launch party

about more than winning and losing. a new program in terre haute celebrated with a launch party this evening. "in time creative counseling services" is a drama therapy program. it uses drama... acting... and theatre to help it's patients with how they're feeling. the open house gave the community the chance to see what exactly this program has to offer. news 10 caught up with the creator of the program. she's just one of four people in the state of indiana with a drama therapy license. "it gives that creative outlook. not everyone is the talkers ot just the writers, not everyone is athletic, and so there's a lot of different methods we can use to help people to reach their goals in life." "in time creative counseling services" is located inside launch