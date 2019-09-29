Clear

Swing for a Cure Softball Tournament

Swing for a Cure Softball Tournament

Posted: Sep 29, 2019 10:19 PM
Updated: Sep 29, 2019 10:19 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Swing for a Cure Softball Tournament

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

wthitv.com. today marked the final day of the 10th annual swing for a cure girls fastpitch softball tournament. the money raised at this tournament goes to support cancer patients and their families. this years swing for a cure recipient is west vigo middle school's jordie blevins. a field was also dedicated to linton-stockton student -- madi moore -- who passed away just months ago. the tournament director says they're trying to do their part to help people battling cancer everyday. "i always tell the girls when i talk to them. . we're not doctors. we aren't going to cure cancer. we don't have that capability. maybe you'll grow up and be part of that. so what can we do. we can raise money to help ease that financial burden." williams says they also donate to a nursing scholarship at indiana state university. he says he stresses to these athletes -- this competition is
Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
A Few Hot Days!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Taste of Memorial

Image

Mid-century church tour

Image

Mediterranean Festival

Image

Drama therapy launch party

Image

Swing for a Cure Softball Tournament

Image

Benefit ride for Garrett Woltman

Image

WWII Veteran honored for service

Image

Sunday Morning Weather 9/29

Image

Storm Team 10 Forecast

Image

Relay4Autism

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say