Speech to Text for Swing for a Cure Softball Tournament

wthitv.com. today marked the final day of the 10th annual swing for a cure girls fastpitch softball tournament. the money raised at this tournament goes to support cancer patients and their families. this years swing for a cure recipient is west vigo middle school's jordie blevins. a field was also dedicated to linton-stockton student -- madi moore -- who passed away just months ago. the tournament director says they're trying to do their part to help people battling cancer everyday. "i always tell the girls when i talk to them. . we're not doctors. we aren't going to cure cancer. we don't have that capability. maybe you'll grow up and be part of that. so what can we do. we can raise money to help ease that financial burden." williams says they also donate to a nursing scholarship at indiana state university. he says he stresses to these athletes -- this competition is