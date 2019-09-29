Clear

Benefit ride for Garrett Woltman

Benefit ride for Garrett Woltman

Posted: Sep 29, 2019 10:18 PM
Updated: Sep 29, 2019 10:18 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

alert and safe this harvest season. a local community is coming together to honor an edgar county, illinois man killed in a car accident. you'll remember... 24-year-old garrett woltman was killed in a semi accident. it happened back in july on lower terre haute road. now... folks in paris are holding a beneft ride in woltman's memory. all proceeds go towards his daughter's education fund. the ride is saturday, october 5th. it starts at 11:30am central time. the cost is 20-dollars per person. we've linked you to more information on our website...
